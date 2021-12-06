Tune Into Subduxtion With His Latest Album ‘Desire’

I&W Music welcomes talented producer subduxtion to its roster with his two-track release ‘Desire’. Backed by the idea of embracing technology as a tool for the manipulation of perspective, subduxtion has been making a name for himself. Armed with a discography of impressive releases that includes several singles, EP’s, and remixes on renowned labels like Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK), and now I&W Music (US).

The title track performs as a moody house track with a minimal approach to old-school NY house that just performs so well. A male vocal sample takes the lead as subduxtion surrounds it with his characteristically atmospheric pads and highly percussive sound. The second track ‘Lust’ ups the BPM. This time those atmospheric pads are layered over driving electro beats and Gqom influenced percussion. It proves to be really powerful as subduxtion manages to keep you glued to that deep and cavernous realm of sound through playful breaks, luscious melodies, and dreamy synths to give it that hazy atmosphere that heightens your senses and leaves you wanting to press replay as soon as it is over.

Subduxtion has really hit it off this season, he has been turning heads in the industry with his most recent hits like ‘Ambience’ and ‘Shelter’. subduxtion’s ability to branch out and play with and combine a variety of sounds from percussion to deep pads to glitched-out electronics is what sets him apart from the rest. Keep an eye out for subduxtion this year as he continues to change the face of his music domain and send ripples throughout the scene.

