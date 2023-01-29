Subtronics Lit Up San Jose Civic During ‘ANTIFRACTAL’ Tour

During the weekend of January 19th-21th, one of dubstep’s top-rated talents Subtronics lit up the San Jose Civic National Theater during his ‘ANTIFRACTALS‘ tour stop in the capital of Silicon Valley. Subtronics released his second album ANTIFRACTALS a week before Christmas. Just like his debut album FRACTALS, this second album provided head-banging tracks that people can never get tired of listening to.

At the beginning of 2022, Subtronics released his debut album FRACTALS and on the album’s release day, it landed the #1 spot on Twitter. The release of ANTIFRACTALS came like a Christmas present for his fans as the album contained the same intensity as FRACTALS, just with a lot of fantastic collaborations from Subtronics’ awesome friends such as Virtual Riot, Sullivan King, and Excision. Here is the review of Subtronics’ amazing show at the San Jose Civic National on Thursday, January 19th.

The ANTIFRACTAL Tour stop in San Jose pumped up the crowd

Subtronics’ 3-date event weekend in San Jose had world-class dubstep and bass talents that got the crowd energized nonstop as they were for Subtronics himself. Those talents who joined him on tour included the aforementioned Virtual Riot, BLANKE, Jantsen, Artix, and GETTER. The show on January 19th had Subtronics playing his top tracks from ANTIFRACTALS such as “Take Flight”, “Bunker Buster”, and “SPACETIME”.

The dubstep artist produced an amazing event where he stunned the crowd with a combined display of pyrotechnics and rhythmic bass. That combined display can definitely get the crowd going with all that powerful melodic bass that resonated around the San Jose Civic National Theater. Someone who attended the show on that night could feel the vibe of the tracks coming out of Subtronics’ decks and controllers.

The ANTIFRACTAL Tour continues for Subtronics

As of this writing, Subtronics just performed at Los Angeles’ The Kia Forum on January 28th. His ‘ANTIFRACTAL’ tour continues up to March 18th, which includes back-to-back performances at Austin’s Stubb’s on the weekend of February 18th and 19th and Minneapolis’ The Forum on the weekend of February 14th. Additionally, on the weekend of March 18th and 19th, the final week of the festival, Subtronics will perform at the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

Catch the ever-rising dubstep star on one of his tour stops. Shown below is the poster of the tour dates. Additionally, even after his tour ends, fans can still catch him at other fantastic festivals. On March 24, he will perform at Ultra Miami, Red Rocks Amphitheater on April 14, Phoenix Raceway on April 29, Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge on June 17th, and at the Wildwood Outdoor Education Center. For more information on the tour dates, click on this link.