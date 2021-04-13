Sunshines and Good Music – Bryan Jones’ “Island” Brings It All

Picture this – You are on a beach somewhere warm and tropical. The sun hits your face and a smile forms. You open your eyes and you are surrounded by the ones you love. Not to mention, listening to your favorite artist with your drink-of-choice in hand too. This much-needed vacation vibe is exactly what Bryan Jones was trying to express with his fourth record under solo project Wave Point.

“[…] fun upbeat song [… ] something you’d hear on a tropical island” Bryan Jones

The track, titled “Island” is a breezy record the brings together lyrical synths, airy vocal samples, and sticky bass to create an island-worthy cut. It features a smooth marimba solo leading into the second groove and a jazzy key solo at the track’s back-end. “Island” has a deep house turned nu-disco feel, fitting with Wave Point’s previous discography.

“This was a fun song to make. I picked a palette of sounds focused around the theme, which was a fun upbeat song that sounds like something you’d hear on a tropical island. This one was also a bit different because it includes a couple solos from marimba & keys.”