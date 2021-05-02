Take “The Pill” From Cityzen

Cityzen is back with his third release this year on CYB3RPVNK, going deeper and groovier than ever with “The Pill“. The enigmatic producer’s new single rides on a dark, funky tech-house-inspired bassline. Additionally, it incorporates a catchy and distorted vocal riff that will have every electronic fan looking forward; forward to the day when they can get back to a festival or the sweaty sanctuary of a nightclub. Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and press play on “The Pill.” The new single follows up on Cityzen’s previous two releases, “Demons” and “Love” from this year, making for his 15th release since debuting in 2019.

Cityzen is an enigma in today’s electronic music scene. Once deduces this due to three direct attributes: his affinity for the color red, unique glasses, and his desire to give people the intense beats that one would imagine hearing on the metallic streets of a futuristic metropolitan. Perhaps Cityzen can live in the past and the future at the same time.

Doing so would give him the ability to merge vintage hardware like Moog synthesizers with futuristic and modern house rhythms. Also, his sound continues to evolve with every newly-released track. This can be heard from his previous singles, “Sirius” and “Planet Rock” to the more recent, “Misomaniac”. Cityzen is on the verge of something huge and previously unimagined; all the world can do is wait, and in the interim, enjoy his latest offering, “The Pill”. Armed with his sparkling glasses and affinity for the color red, Cityzen brings to life a crossover of old and new that will become the unique sound of the next generation.