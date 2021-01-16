RELEASES

Tchami Remixes Whethan’s “Freefall” featuring Oliver Tree

Tchami kicks off 2021 with a remix.

Jillian Nguyen
Freefall Whethan Tchami Remix

The renowned French producer Tchami takes “Freefall” for a spin as Whethan’s song sees a French future house treatment.

The Confessions label boss previously released his first full-length album Year Zero in 2020. Additionally, he collaborated with Lady Gaga on her Chromatica album alongside other well-known electronic names. Undeniably, Tchami boasts impressive productional talent, which, paired with Whethan’s indie-electronic dance-infused Fantasy track, coalesces into the new year’s most recent elevating remix.

While Whethan originally released “Freefall” in his October 2020 Fantasy album as an upbeat track with charming synths and emotive, organic elements, Tchami transforms the song with his own hand, laying hard on his most iconic sounds.

Tchami’s remix of “Freefall” bellies with deep kicks and claps rounded off with a barrage of hi-hats characteristic of his pioneered future house genre. Soft piano chord progressions pull off the divine experience Tchami creates in the “Freefall” remix. Effortlessly, Tchami designs a unique aural experience, laying the groundwork for Oliver Tree’s vocals to shine. The Parisian dives headfirst to produce an uplifting next dancefloor favorite, parading a timeless sound and making the song into his own.

Check out Tchami’s remix of Whethan’s “Freefall” featuring Oliver Tree below or stream the song elsewhere.

