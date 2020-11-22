RELEASES

Teamworx & DØBER Release “Complete Me”

Featuring Melissa De Kleine, this bombastic bass house single is out now on Protocol

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh

Teamworx DØBER

Protocol artists Teamworx & DØBER have joined forces for their newest track, “Complete Me“. The single delivers a masterpiece of dark house vibes which fans will enjoy this autumn season. Beginning with a sultry vocal by Melissa De Kleine, the talented producers quickly up the ante.

Subsequently, a deep instrumental bassline and percussive synths emerge. Listeners experience a bouncy underground journey that’s guaranteed to get their feet moving. Moreover, “Complete Me” combines DØBER’s signature deep style with Teamworx’s hard-hitting sound. It’s this formula that continues to exemplify Protocol commitment and dedication to create cutting edge new music with each release. The single follows up Teamworx’s “Can’t Get Enough,” and marks their 6th release on the label this year. On the other hand, DØBER’s most recent offering, “Focus,” received special attention as part of the “Protocol Lab – ADE 2020” EP. In terms of Melissa De Kleine, she co-wrote Bassjackers‘ single “Tricks” and Blasterjaxx’sWild Ride” ft. Henao. Additionally, she has worked with Justin MyloMike WilliamsMagnificence, and more.  

Israeli exports Teamworx first exploded onto the scene with Corey James and their track “Make The Crowd Go“. Since then, they’ve collaborated with Nicky Romero on “Champion Sound” and “Deep Dark Jungle,” as well as remixes for Romero’s tracks “Only For Your Love” and “Ring the Alarm“. In 2018, they played at EDC China as well as Protocol’s showcase at ADE. Regarding DØBER, he joined the Protocol roster with the “Twisted” EP, followed by a remix for Deniz Koyu’sNext To You” and original works “Explain To Me” with Souvenyr and “Focus” with Almero. Drawing his inspiration from artists such as DogbloodZHU, and Gesaffelstein, DØBER always promises plenty of dark, hard-hitting tunes to add to Protocol’s repertoire.



Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

