Teamworx & DØBER Release “Complete Me”

Protocol artists Teamworx & DØBER have joined forces for their newest track, “Complete Me“. The single delivers a masterpiece of dark house vibes which fans will enjoy this autumn season. Beginning with a sultry vocal by Melissa De Kleine, the talented producers quickly up the ante.

Subsequently, a deep instrumental bassline and percussive synths emerge. Listeners experience a bouncy underground journey that’s guaranteed to get their feet moving. Moreover, “Complete Me” combines DØBER’s signature deep style with Teamworx’s hard-hitting sound. It’s this formula that continues to exemplify Protocol commitment and dedication to create cutting edge new music with each release. The single follows up Teamworx’s “Can’t Get Enough,” and marks their 6th release on the label this year. On the other hand, DØBER’s most recent offering, “Focus,” received special attention as part of the “Protocol Lab – ADE 2020” EP. In terms of Melissa De Kleine, she co-wrote Bassjackers‘ single “Tricks” and Blasterjaxx’s “Wild Ride” ft. Henao. Additionally, she has worked with Justin Mylo, Mike Williams, Magnificence, and more.

Israeli exports Teamworx first exploded onto the scene with Corey James and their track “Make The Crowd Go“. Since then, they’ve collaborated with Nicky Romero on “Champion Sound” and “Deep Dark Jungle,” as well as remixes for Romero’s tracks “Only For Your Love” and “Ring the Alarm“. In 2018, they played at EDC China as well as Protocol’s showcase at ADE. Regarding DØBER, he joined the Protocol roster with the “Twisted” EP, followed by a remix for Deniz Koyu’s “Next To You” and original works “Explain To Me” with Souvenyr and “Focus” with Almero. Drawing his inspiration from artists such as Dogblood, ZHU, and Gesaffelstein, DØBER always promises plenty of dark, hard-hitting tunes to add to Protocol’s repertoire.