Teamworx Drops New Single, “Can’t Get Enough”

This dreamy progressive track features the vocals of Sarah De Warren

Israeli duo Teamworx returns to Protocol Recordings. This time, they’re back with a groovy progressive gem titled “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring vocals by Sarah De Warren. After their latest heavy-hitting track, “Techno,” which received an edit by Nicky Romero himself, the veterans switch up their style.

Teamworx’s “Can’t Get Enough” harbors ethereal melodies and softly undulating basslines that merge into a deep and groovy breakdown. Furthermore, De Warren’s breathy vocal performance with lyrics like, “I can’t seem to get enough, it’s all that I’ve been thinking of” make for a sensual but dancefloor-friendly vibe. Additionally, it’s this vibe that’ll carry you long into the night. De Warren recently worked with Trilane & YARO on “Way Out,” another Protocol Recordings release. Impressively, it received major support from industry tastemakers including BBC Radio 1, and coverage here on One EDM.

Nicky Romero founded Protocol Recordings in 2012. It’s a label that consistently features his own music and that of both rising and established talent. Teamworx have more than a dozen releases on the imprint, and have become veterans since they first exploded onto the scene with Corey James and their track “Make The Crowd Go“. They’ve collaborated with Nicky himself on “Champion Sound” and “Deep Dark Jungle,” as well as remixed his singles “Only For Your Love” and “Ring the Alarm“. In terms of Sarah De Warren, she has lent her beautiful vocals on tracks with KaskadeMike PerryIlan Bluestone, and others. Also, she has been featured on multiple successful releases on Spinnin’ Records, Armada Music, Anjunabeats, and Ministry Of Sound. 

