Terry Golden Drops Another Great Month of ‘The Art of Rave’

As we’re nearing the end of Autumn, Terry Golden is back with another impressive month of continuous episodes from The Art Of Rave, a treat we can sink our teeth into to get a feel of the underground EDM scene, overall generating a buzz as to what we can expect to hear as we migrate from our makeshift raves at home and claim back our rightful spot on the dancefloor. Treat yourself to an eclectic and energetic radio show that is devoted to the love of EDM, Trance, House, and upfront Electronic Dance Music that is built and designed for the clubs, festivals, cars, headphones, and wherever else that you consume your audio.

With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction. You can expect no less with his brand-new radio show, featuring hits from the very best EDM artists the scene has to offer, like David Guetta, Avicii, PASC, Jonas Vendera , and more. His weekly hour shows consist of a mixture of underground hits to some of the most loved songs in the industry that transport you into a world of your own with epic live performances and heaps of incredible artists.

With The Art Of Rave Radio Show reaching its 10th episode, the show is still a budding success, yet it continues to impress with a steady increase in activity and a growing base of loyal listeners, so it’s definitely worth a listen. Check it out now!

