Terry Golden Teams Up With Robbie Rosen For ‘Save Me’

Danish DJ Terry Golden returns with a new track ‘Save Me’ featuring American singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen. Following previous hard-to-miss releases, like the energy driven ‘Secrets’ released a few weeks ago, and important milestones reached with his radio show ‘The Art of Rave’, reaching his 26th episode, Terry Golden presents this song that will definitely grab a lot of attention.

Terry brings to the table all of his experience and knowledge gained mixing and producing House music, Trance and Progressive into this new track with catchy vocals, intense beat and big sound. His wave of top-notch quality releases follow the path paved by tracks such as, ‘Illusion’, ‘Kameleon’, ‘Love The World’ and his previous collaboration with Undertake Records ‘Final’. This new song aspires to maintain his position as a Big Room powerhouse.

This time, Terry shares ‘Save Me’, a track that features Robbie Rosen’s epic voice. His echoed vocal hooks that borrow from pop, makes for a catchy element in the melody that meets in the mix with arpeggiated synths that maintain the intensity and rhythm with decelerating deep basslines that highlight the drops. ‘Save Me’ will definitely take the listener to the festival main stage experience in no time.

This track is one for Future House enthusiasts and Mainstage followers alike, mixing elements from both genres to create the distinctive and original sound that defines Terry’s music, who undoubtedly will continue to release hotter hits this year, while being featured on big stages during festival season.

The track is out now via Play Records, and you can find it on all major online music stores and streaming platforms.

