Terry Golden Returns With ‘The Art of Rave’ Radio Shows

Terry Golden steps out with a brand-new radio show ‘The Art of Rave’, featuring as an eclectic and energetic radio show that is devoted to the love of EDM, Trance, House and upfront Electronic Dance Music that is built and designed for the clubs, festivals, cars, headphones and wherever else that you consume your audio. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction.

Considering his long history in the dance music industry, Terry has a vast amount of knowledge and talent when it comes to merging his different techniques and experiences to create truly ear-catching music. You can expect no less with his brand-new radio show, featuring hits from the very best EDM artists the scene has to offer, like David Guetta, Avicii, PASC, Jonas Vendera and more. His weekly hour shows consist of a mixture of underground hits to some of the most loved songs in the industry that transport you into a world of your own with epic live performances and heaps of incredible artists.

Overall, Terry Golden’s downright hunger for success has paved the way for success throughout his career. Considering his ‘The Art of Rave’ radio show is his latest project; Terry is demonstrating that he is a well-rounded artist with the capability to jump into new waters with the confidence and ability to smash it out of the park. Terry’s fanbase is growing day by day and will soon reach staggering heights, so keep an eye out for this rising talent.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/DJTerryGolden/art-of-rave-05/

Check out all episodes here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/DJTerryGolden/