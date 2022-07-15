Terry Golden Unleashes New Banger ‘Universe’

Terry Golden releases another banger, this time he presents ‘Universe’. Coming from a series of hard-hitting releases via the iconic Spanish label Blanco y Negro, the DJ hits back with another impressive release.

His recent accomplishments can be traced back to his stunning releases like ‘Red Zone’ featuring DJ Sightseer and ‘Moonlight’ featuring singer Marcello Vieira, that have already become favorites of listeners all over the world, as well as the steady growth of his weekly radio show ‘Art of Rave’ now being featured in more than 40 radio stations worldwide, and his recent performances at the greatest summer festivals in Europe; Neversea and Ultra Europe, Terry Golden is showing no signs of slowing down as he’s surely on his way to conquer the Dance music world.

Now, the talented DJ introduces a new heavy banger that showcases his signature sound and unquestionable talent, the big sound of this new release marks a new chapter in Terry Golden’s career, as he continues to reach new heights. ‘Universe’ starts off with a steady energetic beat, a growling bass, and massive super saw stabs that lay down the foundation for an outstanding powerful rave. Mighty female vocals sit in the middle of the mix guiding the journey, as intense risers and hard-hitting drops release the track to a non-stop party; perfect for the festival big stage lovers and ravers out there. Smaller sonic elements, like pads and claps maintain the party vibe alive. This is undoubtedly a signature Terry Golden track in all its might.

The Danish DJ and producer continues to further his musical journey with the only mission of conquering every dance floor in the world, join him as he continues to prove why his name is one to follow up close.

‘Universe’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.



