The Sanctuary Releases Uplifting Track, “Kora”

The Sanctuary is the moniker of a rising London-based producer, composer and artist. He will be self-releasing four songs, and today “Kora” comes with a whirlwind, and at times sinister, momentum-filled video. The video shoot took 3 days of filming just north of Toronto, CA by HUMYN (directors Simon Ahmadi and Ram Accoumeh).

The Sanctuary takes us on a journey through “Kora”’s thoughtful electronic, uplifting sounds. Thus, there’s much more to reveal about The Sanctuary, but let’s take this one patient step at a time.

He produced/wrote Ashnikko‘s “Daisy” and “Deal With It” feat Kelis, plus “Toxic” & “L8r Boi” on her mixtape. Moreover, it’s safe to say that he’s no stranger to making good music.

At the same time, the melody used in “Kora” is one that harks back to the sounds of EDM just over a decade ago. The stripped-back feel of the song is reflected by the gritty music video that could be mistaken for an arthouse-style short film. Adding to the emotional aspect of “Kora”, the euphoric beat drop is something to marvel at; it really evokes deep emotions.

Furthermore, this song, coupled with the clouded identity of The Sanctuary, will keep his fans coming time and time again.

Stream “Kora” on Spotify here: