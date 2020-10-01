The Vessbroz Work With Damian Pipes to Drop “Parachute”

The Vessbroz have returned with a brand-new single called “Parachute”. The Vessbroz’s “Parachute” features the vocal stylings of Damian Pipes, a singer who has world with electronic artists globally. Damian Pipes provided catchy melodic hooks and emotive vocals. Furthermore, he takes centre stage as he sings catchy lyrics that will have you singing along instantly.

The music itself is percussive with an infectious groove that continues to build its intensity. That intense moves right up until the track reaches its peak where you encounter a high-energy synth-led drop. The highs and lows within the music keep you hooked on what is next to come. It’s safe to say that this beat is made with the long-missed clubs in mind and would be paired perfectly with a set of flashing strobes and filled up dancefloor.

Armia and Arsham otherwise known as the Vessbroz have proven themselves to be one of the most exciting talents to come out of the electronic music scene for a long time. With a major following and an extensive back-catalogue of music, awards and achievements, these two are on the trajectory to total stardom.

Their previous successes have seen them top the most influential charts such as iTunes, Beatport and Billboard and gain support from industry giants like Nicky Romero, Hardwell and Timmy Trumpet. Just in 2020, the Vessbroz have been responsible for releases such as “Destiny“, their remix of “Warriors Of The Night“, “Let Me In Tonight” and “In The Dark“.

Download & Stream

Feel free to download and stream The Vessbroz’s “Parachute” right now.

Follow Vessbroz online

To conclude, after listening to “Parachute”, follow The Vessbroz on their official website, Mixcloud, SoundCloud and Twitter.

Listen to Parachute: