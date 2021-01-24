There’s no “Letting Go” from Thomas Gold

Thomas Gold returns to his Big Room Progressive roots with his new single, “Letting Go“. The German producer & DJ teams up with newcomer R3SPAWN and Arizona-based singer/songwriter David Shane on this Protocol release.

“Letting Go” opens with delicately groovy melodies and soulful vocals. Then, Thomas Gold & R3SPAWN build anticipation with a percussive buildup. Subsequently, this sonic segment satisfyingly segues into an uplifting drop which fans and listeners will enjoy. Moreover, after a challenging and unprecedented year, “Letting Go” serves as a cathartic and energizing anthem to start 2021 on a positive note. The track marks Dutch producer R3SPAWN’s debut on Protocol after previously releasing on Spinnin’ Records, Smash The House, Revealed Recordings, Skink, and Armada Music. He has also collaborated with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, and Bassjackers, to name a few. In terms of David Shane, he has previously worked with Trilane and Protocol chief, Nicky Romero.

Over the last decade, Thomas Gold has become one of the most well-known dance music producers of his time. He solidified his influence in 2008 when his now-iconic remix of Delirium‘s “Silence” was named Beatport‘s “Best Progressive House Song” of the year. Thereafter, Gold went on to release exciting tracks on Armada Music, Axtone, Size, Toolroom Records, and Spinnin’ Records. His crowning success thus far has been “Magic” on Armada Music, which has over 60M streams on Spotify. He also worked with Instagram celebrity Montana Tucker on the music video for the hit track, “Begin Again“. Additionally, Thomas Gold also owns his own imprint, Fanfare Records, which features his own music and releases from up-and-coming producers. “Letting Go” is out now on Protocol Recordings, and hereunder is the official lyric video: