Thomas Gold, Uplink, and Matluck Give You “Yesterday”

This Vocal Dance-Pop track is out now on the venerable Protocol Recordings

Thomas Gold teams up with Uplink and Matluck for his second release of 2021 entitled, “Yesterday“. Moreover, Thomas is on a hot streak so far this year, and “Yesterday” registers a follow-up to “Letting Go“. Opening with piano-driven melodies and soulful vocals, these talented artists fuse their signature sounds in superb synchronicity.

Furthermore, this culminates in a dance-pop-influenced drop that feels equally groovy and cathartic. The emotive vocals of “Yesterday” will resonate with anyone who has ever had regrets over the way they’ve acted in a relationship. Consequently, “Yesterday” plays on nostalgia and hope with wistful lyrics. Also, this is the second time Thomas Gold and Uplink have collaborated. Their first team-up was in February with the track, “Strange Flutes” on Gold’s Fanfare Records. In terms of Matluck, he previously released on Protocol with “Rise,” a collaboration with Nicky Romero & Stadiumx, and worked with Armin van Buuren on “Don’t Let Me Go“. 

Over the last decade, Thomas Gold has become one of the most well-known dance music producers of his time. He solidified his influence in 2008 when his now-iconic remix of Delirium‘s “Silence” was named Beatport‘s “Best Progressive House Song” of the year. Thereafter, Gold went on to release exciting tracks on Armada MusicAxtoneSizeToolroom Records, and Spinnin’ Records. His crowning success thus far has been “Magic” on Armada Music, which has over 60M streams on Spotify. He also worked with Instagram celebrity Montana Tucker on the music video for the hit track, “Begin Again“. Additionally, Thomas Gold also owns his own imprint, Fanfare Records, which features his own music and releases from up-and-coming producers. “Yesterday” is out now on Protocol Recordings, and hereunder is the official lyric video:

Thomas Gold, Uplink & Matluck – Yesterday
