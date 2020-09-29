Tiësto Delivers “The Business” + Tomorrowland Friendship Mix

The legendary Dutch house DJ Tiësto debuted his latest single, “The Business“, during his performance for the digital music festival, Tomorrowland Around the World. However, on September 24th, Tiësto finally released the track and music video, which you can check out below

Tiësto’s “The Business” in short detail

“The Business” introduces a brief instrumental that seamlessly transitions into rich, deep vocals. With the vocals at the foreground, the song’s intensity is at a high before slowly climaxing to the drop. Tiësto produces a simple but signature house drop that effectively blends the vocals in front of pulsing snares and hi-hats.

Tiësto’s Tomorrowland Friendship

In addition to the release of “The Business,” Tiësto also shared an exclusive Tomorrowland Friendship Mix on One World Radio, Tomorrowland’s official radio. Beginning with “The Business,” the mix emanates high energy through the beauty of house – from deep house to big room and everything in between. The effortless and natural transitions between each track swing listeners into a festival mood as Tiësto showcases his DJing skills.

The one-hour mix includes songs from artists like Alok, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Vintage Culture, and more. The Tomorrowland Friendship Mix premiered on September 24 and is available to listen on numerous platforms.

Both “The Business” and the Tomorrowland Friendship Mix portray Tiësto’s brilliance and years as a big name electronic dance music producer and DJ.

About One World Radio

One World Radio is Tomorrowland’s official radio. Streaming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the radio offers exclusive mixes, tracks, releases, and sets from Tomorrowland.