RELEASES

Tiësto Delivers “The Business” + Tomorrowland Friendship Mix

Tiësto shares his latest single "The Business" and an exclusive Tomorrowland Friendship Mix on One World Radio.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Tiesto-The-Business-Tomorrowland-Friendship-Mix

The legendary Dutch house DJ Tiësto debuted his latest single, “The Business“, during his performance for the digital music festival, Tomorrowland Around the World. However, on September 24th, Tiësto finally released the track and music video, which you can check out below

Tiësto’s “The Business” in short detail

“The Business” introduces a brief instrumental that seamlessly transitions into rich, deep vocals. With the vocals at the foreground, the song’s intensity is at a high before slowly climaxing to the drop. Tiësto produces a simple but signature house drop that effectively blends the vocals in front of pulsing snares and hi-hats.

Tiësto’s Tomorrowland Friendship

In addition to the release of “The Business,” Tiësto also shared an exclusive Tomorrowland Friendship Mix on One World Radio, Tomorrowland’s official radio. Beginning with “The Business,” the mix emanates high energy through the beauty of house – from deep house to big room and everything in between. The effortless and natural transitions between each track swing listeners into a festival mood as Tiësto showcases his DJing skills.

The one-hour mix includes songs from artists like Alok, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Vintage Culture, and more. The Tomorrowland Friendship Mix premiered on September 24 and is available to listen on numerous platforms.

Both “The Business” and the Tomorrowland Friendship Mix portray Tiësto’s brilliance and years as a big name electronic dance music producer and DJ.

About One World Radio

One World Radio is Tomorrowland’s official radio. Streaming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the radio offers exclusive mixes, tracks, releases, and sets from Tomorrowland.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of Lorely Mur Releases “Brain Drain Daydreamer” on Lakota Raw

Lorely Mur Releases “Brain Drain Daydreamer” on Lakota Raw

13 hours ago
Photo of R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt Collaborate on “Family Values”

R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt Collaborate on “Family Values”

1 day ago
Photo of Equanimous Drops “Air Bender” with Ahee

Equanimous Drops “Air Bender” with Ahee

2 days ago
Photo of NVDES Releases ‘NVDITY Worldwide’ Album

NVDES Releases ‘NVDITY Worldwide’ Album

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close