Tiësto Remixes JUBËL’s “Dancing in the Moonlight”

Dutch house superstar Tiësto has collaborated with Swedish duo JUBËL in remixing the latter’s “Dancing in the Moonlight”. Tiësto’s remix of JUBËL’s “Dancing in the Moonlight”, which also features NEIMY, follows up on the original‘s success in which it received multiple European gold and platinum certifications.

In fact, the original even broke a combined total of 200+ million streams. Additionally, it also has a TikTok video count that currently caps at 40,000 and peaked at #11 on the UK charts after ten consecutive weeks of growth. Tiësto is putting his unique, talented touch to JUBËL’s original with a vibrant bassline that will have everyone dancing nonstop.

The success of “Dancing in the Moonlight”

Before Tiësto’s remix, the original “Dancing in the Moonlight” just simply had JUBËL and the supporting vocals of singer and fellow Swede, NEIMY. “Dancing in the Moonlight” came out on Good Soldier’s dance imprint DGTLBEATS. The original became so popular on the radio and playlist rotation that Warner Records picked it up for the U.S. this past summer.

It was a very memorable move since this track has existed since 2018. Since then, the track has also gained over 200 million worldwide streams and an extra 5.1 million monthly Spotify listeners in under 12 months. With the additional remix from a Grammy award-winning icon like Tiësto, JUBËL may enjoy his hit single’s continuing popularity .

JUBËL’s comments on the success of “Dancing in the Moonlight”

“We are so surprised and super happy about the response to our take on this true classic. The song has been a big part of our youth, and hopefully our version can bring some sunshine to a new crowd“. JUBËL commenting on subsequent success of “Dancing in the Moonlight” after its release

