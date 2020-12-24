Tim van Werd Drops Progressive Track “Same Three Words”

Dutch DJ and producer Tim van Werd returns to Protocol Recordings with his newest single, “Same Three Words”. It is a vibrant deep progressive house gem that showcases his dynamic style. Opening with plucky toplines and deep, undulating bass, van Werd incorporates cinematic melodies to create an almost ethereal mood.

The ambiance is complemented by soulful vocals and lyrics that lend a bittersweet element as listeners become familiar with the “same three words” it refers to. The single marks van Werd’s 5th release on Nicky Romero’s label. In short, we are looking forward to many more in 2021 and beyond!

Tim van Werd’s beginnings

Tim van Werd’s interest in music began at a young age with the drums, trumpet, and piano through training in classical, pop, and jazz music. As a dance music producer, this expertise shines through in his seamless productions and dynamic style. That style later blends in elements of different genres.

After receiving early support and track signings from Hardwell, Dannic, Fedde Le Grand, and Nicky himself, Tim produced his hit “Balkan Disco“. The track has amassed over 4 million plays and put him officially on the map.

Notable releases

He followed up with “One Inside,””Break The Night” and “Message From The Whales”. In fact, all of those releases got attention from some of the industry’s biggest names. 2020 found van Werd returning to his true love of house music with “Time To Save,” in collaboration with Nicky Romero as Monocule,”Wars” ft. LAKSHMI, as well as a remix of Michael Gray’s legendary song “The Weekend.” Proving himself a formidable up-and-coming talent, this is only the beginning of Tim van Werd’s rise to the top.

Stream “Same Three Words” here: