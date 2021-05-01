Tim van Werd Releases Debut EP, “Who You Are”

Tim van Werd releases his debut EP, “Who You Are“. This comes after months of teasing us with the singles, “Who You Are” and “Same Three Words“. Also, It includes two brand new tracks, and fans in for a special treat from Tim. The EP showcases his signature deep progressive style, oscillating between the dreamy and dancefloor-friendly ends of the spectrum throughout its entirety.

Potent piece of progressive

On the track, “Believe” the Dutch producer creates a hypnotic and emotive vibe with soft undulating basslines. Furthermore, the ethereal vocals and euphonious drop hit all the right feels and check all the boxes for a potent progressive piece. To close out the release, “Tell It All” incorporates cinematic melodies and a deep underlying bassline. As such, it’s perfect for those peaceful afterhours moments when one just doesn’t want the night to end. What’s special about the “Who You Are” EP is that creates an immersive, captivating, surreal, and progressive journey for the listener. The EP is out now on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings, where Tim has become a household name.

Tim talks