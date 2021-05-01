RELEASES

Tim van Werd Releases Debut EP, “Who You Are”

It's dark, it's progressive, and it's out now on Protocol

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Who You Are

Tim van Werd releases his debut EP, “Who You Are“. This comes after months of teasing us with the singles, “Who You Are” and “Same Three Words“. Also, It includes two brand new tracks, and fans in for a special treat from Tim. The EP showcases his signature deep progressive style, oscillating between the dreamy and dancefloor-friendly ends of the spectrum throughout its entirety.

Potent piece of progressive

On the track, “Believe” the Dutch producer creates a hypnotic and emotive vibe with soft undulating basslines. Furthermore, the ethereal vocals and euphonious drop hit all the right feels and check all the boxes for a potent progressive piece. To close out the release, “Tell It All” incorporates cinematic melodies and a deep underlying bassline. As such, it’s perfect for those peaceful afterhours moments when one just doesn’t want the night to end. What’s special about the “Who You Are” EP is that creates an immersive, captivating, surreal, and progressive journey for the listener. The EP is out now on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings, where Tim has become a household name.

Tim talks

With ‘Who You Are‘ I really wanted to bring a strong and peaceful message. For the last couple of months, I have been working with David Westmeijer to write the lyrics and melodies. His vocals add such a warm element to the tracks, and I believe the lyrics really send the right message. For ‘Believe,’ I wanted to create a dreamy, hopeful track and Misha Miller‘s beautiful vocals are the perfect fit! Finally, the disco influences in combination with the strong percussion and synthesizers of ‘Tell It All‘ add the energy I was looking for to round up the EP. I hope the EP allows fans to dream away into another world. On the one hand, it brings peaceful, hopeful vocals and on the other hand high energy levels that fit perfectly for the club“.

Tim van Werd on his “Who You Are” EP
Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Desert Dwellers Release “One Giant Consciousness” Remixes

Desert Dwellers Release “One Giant Consciousness” Remixes

8 hours ago
Photo of Gustavo Mota and Naizon Drop ‘What The Funk’ on Suitor

Gustavo Mota and Naizon Drop ‘What The Funk’ on Suitor

21 hours ago
Photo of Duo ManyFew Releases “Locked In Your Heart” With LEO.809

Duo ManyFew Releases “Locked In Your Heart” With LEO.809

2 days ago
Photo of Ken Bauer is Back With ‘The Sirens Are Calling’

Ken Bauer is Back With ‘The Sirens Are Calling’

6 days ago
Close
Close