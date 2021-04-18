Tim van Werd Releases “Who You Are”

Dutch producer Tim van Werd offers a sneak peek at his forthcoming EP with its leading track, “Who You Are“. In the most rudimentary way, it’s a prestigious progressive production that promulgates his signature style. Tim is adept at producing sophisticated releases that are equally uplifting and dark, and “Who You Are” exemplifies this ethos.

The track incorporates soulful vocals that ride upon cinematic melodies with a deep, rolling bassline. As such, “Who You Are” follows Tim van Werd’s earlier singles “Same Three Words,” “One Inside,” a collaboration with Marcus Santoro, and “Time To Save,” released in collaboration with Nicky Romero himself as Monocule. We can’t wait to see and hear what’s next as he continues to leave his dark imprint on Protocol.

Tim’s story thus far

Tim van Werd‘s interest in music began at a young age with the drums, trumpet, and piano through training in classical, pop, and jazz music. Consequently, these influences shine through in his seamless productions and dynamic style. It’s a musical forte that is best described as a symbiotic amalgamation of varying genres and elements. After receiving early support and track signings from Hardwell, Dannic, Fedde le Grand, and Nicky Romero, Tim produced his hit “Balkan Disco,” which amassed over 4 million plays and put him officially on the musical map.

Rising to the top

Subsequent releases included “Break The Night” and “Message from the Whales“. Additionally, these robust releases received rousing reception from some of the industry’s respected names. 2020 saw Tim van Werd revert to his house roots with “Time to Save” with Nicky Romero as Monocule, “Wars” ft. LAKSHMI, and a remix of Michael Gray‘s “The Weekend“. Proving himself a formidable up-and-coming talent, this is only the beginning of Tim van Werd’s rise to the top. “Who You Are” is out now on Protocol and hereunder is the official lyric video: