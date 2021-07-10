Tim van Werd Teams Up with Crime Zcene for “On Your Side”

Protocol veteran Tim van Werd teams up with fellow Dutch producer Crime Zcene for their new release, “On Your Side“. Featuring ethereal vocals by singer/songwriter Dan Soleil, the song rides on undulating basslines and shimmering melodies. Accordingly, “On Your Side” treads the line between deep and dreamy vibes. The track is van Werd’s 9th release on Protocol, following “Ocean Deep” with Thomas Newson and his stunning performance from Dutch windmill Molen de Hoop in Gorinchem.

Those singles accompanied the release of Tim’s “Who You Are” EP. As for Dan Soleil, he previously appeared on “City Lights” with Fatum, “Shadows” with Panuma & TwoWorldsApart, “My Breath” with Dezza, “We Found Love” with Tom Staar, and more. On the other hand, Crime Zcene has previously released on STMPD RCRDS and Revealed.

Tim van Werd‘s interest in music began at a young age with the drums, trumpet, and piano through training in classical, pop, and jazz music. Consequently, these influences shine through in his seamless productions and dynamic style. It’s a musical forte that is best described as a symbiotic amalgamation of varying genres and elements. Proving himself a formidable up-and-coming talent, this is only the beginning of Tim van Werd’s rise to the top. His collaboration with Crime Zcene and Dan Soleil, “On Your Side” is out now on Protocol.