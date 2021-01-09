Timmo Hendriks Releases “Memories”

Timmo Hendriks returns to Protocol Recordings to kick off 2021 with “Memories“. The track is a Progressive House gem that features the vocals of Jordan Grace. It opens with cinematic melodies that make way for bouncy basslines. On the other hand, Grace’s soulful vocals add a nostalgic element to the otherwise upbeat sound.

With lyrics like “I’m replaying these memories, still see you here with me,” Hendriks creates a vivid and dynamic journey. Consequently, “Memories” might fill listeners with nostalgia for people and places from times past, especially given the current global situation. Additionally, this is another terrific team-up targeted by Timmo and the tantalizing Jordan. They previously collaborated on the single, “By Your Side,” and “Memories” is another all-star collaboration between these two talented artists. Also, “Memories” will be featured on Timmo Hendriks’ upcoming EP, set for release in 2021.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music. As such, it is a label that consistently features his own music and that of both rising and established talent. Dutch DJ and Producer, Timmo Hendricks is no exception. He made his label debut with 2018’s “Thinking About You” as part of Protocol’s “Miami 2019” EP. Other notable tracks from Timmo include “Keep Me Close” with Dash Berlin, “Deserve My Time” with Trilane ft. Carys Selvey, and “Be Alright” with Marc Benjamin. “Memories” continues Timmo’s rich vein of form and consistency on Protocol. Accordingly, fans have every reason to be excited for this new release, and can follow Timmo on his official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify pages. “Memories” ft. Jordan Grace is out now, and below is the official lyric video.