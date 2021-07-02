Toby Romeo Unveils Catchy Tune “Oh Lord”

‘Oh Lord’ sees Toby Romeo at his best; writing a fiery future house instrumental underneath an irresistibly catchy top vocal melody from Deve, a young producer, musician, and vocalist based in Vienna, Austria. The single opens immediately with a piercing snippet of the vocal sample, announcing Romeo’s return right from the get-go. After an abridged buildup, ‘Oh Lord’ breaks out into an ultra-bouncy deep house frenzy, blending an evocative chord progression with Romeo’s sharp ear for clever rhythm.

Toby Romeo’s “Oh Lord” is a perfect summer anthem

As the track progresses, the energy stays at a fever pitch throughout the breakdown before building to new heights at the second drop. Finally, ‘Oh Lord’ eases on the gas and comes to a sharp close just as it began. By the time it’s through, it’s glaringly obvious that Toby Romeo has another hit on his hands, definitively positioning himself as one of the most promising young producers in the scene.

‘Oh Lord is a really special tune for me! When Deve sent me the topline idea I immediately knew that this was the tune! Me and Claudio Maselli, a good friend of mine, wanted to have really strong lyrics on top of the crazy melody. And then we came up with the story about a boy who is totally desperate. He doesn’t feel heard and cries out to God ‘Oh Lord’. We also really wanted this cool, vibey, jazzy 80s vibe that deliberately seems a bit older, because that fits the lyrics incredibly well. It‘s been more than a year now working on this tune and I’m super happy that it‘s finally coming out!’ – Toby Romeo

Toby Romeo’s start in the electronic music industry

Only in his early twenties, Toby Romeo kickstarted his DJ career at just 13 years old. Since then, he has quickly gained traction across Europe with release-after-release. Thanks in part to his friend, Felix Jaehn, Romeo has made massive strides in a very short period of time within the music industry. In factt, he co-produced Jaehn’s massive international hit, ‘Nea – Some Say (Felix Jaehn Remix)’ which has accrued well over 260,000,000 streams.

Romeo opened his 2021 with another collaboration with Jaehn, ‘Where The Lights Are Low’ alongside FAULHABER. It is already a smash hit that’s already racked up over 60,000,000 streams already and garnered stellar remixes from Mike Williams and TCTS.

The rising star’s success in 2020

The recent success builds on the precious talent’s foundational 2020, which saw seven exhilarating remixes from Romeo, including reworks of Jaehn’s hit singles, ‘No Therapy’ and ‘SICKO’. Recently, Romeo performed a stunning mountain-top DJ set at Hauser Kaibling mountain in Austria. Additionally, it garnered support from We Rave You for the mix’s staggering views and expert artistry. Merging dance music with otherworldly sights, the event showcased the gorgeous scenery of Austria, and Romeo’s commanding arsenal of hits. With all the momentum in the world, Toby Romeo is a unique, burgeoning musician to look out for throughout 2021.

Stream “Oh Lord” here: