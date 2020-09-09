Toma Hawk Drops ‘Blubber’ on Sub Cult

Toma Hawk is back with another electrifying Techno EP called Blubber. Toma Hawk’s Blubber features many twists, turns and unexpected elements that keep this whopping 10-minute title track interesting and bold. He eases you into a steady beat with interesting percussive sounds before introducing a deep and dark driving bass. That bass would then speed up the pace instantly, showing that Toma Hawk means business.

As the relentless beat progresses, there is a sharp hair-raising build in the atmosphere. That results in the first track, “Blubber”, devouring you in melodies and synths. Keeping things interesting throughout, Toma Hawk drops the music out to nothing but revs of aggressive synths that tick in time with your heartbeat as he reconstructs the tracks slowly but surely adding drama with every bar.

He prepares and teases every listener before finally, includes a forceful bassline that can conduct every move. The second track “Sunday Hangover” is another example of Techno excellence from Toma Hawk as he once again shows off his talent.

Having been responsible for several trailblazing Techno tracks this year including “Velvet“, “Destination Zero” and more recently, “Music For A New Generation“, it is safe to say that 2020 has been an exceptional year for Toma Hawk as he has certainly put his stamp on the scene. Coming from a musical family, his impeccable ear for music and crisp production skills are a recipe for storming releases.

Final words

“Blubber” and “Sunday Hangover” have released on prestigious Techno label Sub Cult. Sub Cult has been holding the torch for underground Techno and nurturing rising talent for the last 13 years. Sub Cult has nurtured many sensational artists including DJ Preach, Solid State and Steel Grooves. The label has gained the support for their releases from industry figureheads including Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke and Luigi Madonna.

The Blubber EP is out now on Sub Cult. Fans can start download and streaming the EP here.

