Toma Hawk’s Lakota Radio Episodes in April Are Impressive

Toma Hawk‘s ‘Lakota Radio‘ is quickly emerging as one of the most popular radio shows in the Techno scene. Toma Hawk offers a range of carefully selected playlists and handpicked guests to provide a stunning mix of the best Techno anthems around. With a string of impressive continuous episodes from Lakota Radio, Toma Hawk exercises his impressive history in the industry to bring about a weekly must-not-mix series of unmissable music.

Toma Hawk’s Lakota Radio shows in April welcome a range of high-quality releases from himself and the rest of his Lakota Music rosters. The names include DJ Jordan, JonJo Drake, and DJ Ralph. These amazing artists headline alongside other popular guests like David Sellars, Michele Cont, and Karim Alkhayat. With a new show released every week, now is your chance to catch up on all of top shows. Toma Hawk returns with another impressive month of continuous episodes.

Additionally, Toma Hawk has an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the industry. The artist has built a reputation for himself from modest roots to global club culture. He has exponentially inhibited his career growth in recent times. In fact, he is looking to release more incredible music further on into the year on his ever-growing label, ‘Lakota Music.’

Follow Toma Hawk online:

Follow Toma Hawk on Mixcloud, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Listen to the latest Lakota Radio episode here:

Listen to the April shows: