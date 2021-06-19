Toma Hawk’s Lakota Radio – The Hub for the Best Techno

Toma Hawk is returning with a month of radio shows featuring the hottest Techno around. The shows feature bangers from the deepest underground sounds to some of the most popular Techno anthems in the scene. With an impressive 25-year history in Techno, Toma Hawk has developed quite the reputation for his radio show ‘Lakota Radio’. In fact, it is where you can expect to hear fresh mixes of music every week featuring industry legends.

As always, with every Lakota Radio episode, Toma Hawk is joined by some outstanding talents within the Techno scene who showcase both their favourite tunes and their very own releases too. With a new show released every week, now is your chance to catch up all of Toma Hawk’s May shows which welcomes exclusive hits from a range of talented artists featuring on his shows like Lorely Mur, Daniela Hensel, Marie Vaunt and Rooney Nasr. With Lakota Radio reaching its 60th episode, Toma Hawk continues to impress with a steady increase in activity and growing base of loyal listeners, so it’s definitely worth a listen.

