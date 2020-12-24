RELEASES

Tommy Jayden’s “Deja Vu” Now Out on Protocol Recordings

This single follows a groudnbreaking year for the up-and-coming Dutch producer

Manav Pallan 6 hours ago
Protocol Recordings welcomes Dutch up-and-comer Tommy Jayden to the imprint with his debut single “Deja Vu,” a big-room adventure that was made to be played at max volume. Jayden delivers his signature fusion of future and bass house through a minimal, driving bassline and bouncy synths, all complemented with a catchy vocal riff.

By the time the minimal bassline kicks in with its driving, bouncy cadence, Tommy has already swept the listener into his sonic journey. Press play on “Deja Vu,” and you might just think you’ve been here before, too.

Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings

Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings has quickly become a renowned, taste-making imprint with a diverse roster of artists who all have one thing in common – the ability to excellently produce forward-thinking electronic music.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as ‘Legacy‘ (with Krewella) and #1 single ‘I Could Be The One‘ (with Avicii), Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay.

Well-known collaborations

After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases. In fact, these releases ranged from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more.

The rise of Tommy Jayden

Enter newcomer Tommy Jayden, who has been making waves with his fusion of bass house with futuristic vibes. Prior to joining the Protocol family with “Deja Vu,” Jayden also released on Armada Music, Spinnin’, Revealed, and Hexagon.

Joining a talented roster that includes artists like Trilane, YARO, Teamworx, Marcus Santoro, and more. In summary, we can’t wait to see what is next for Tommy Jayden.

Stream “Deja Vu” here:

Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

