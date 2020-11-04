RELEASES

Topic and A7S Unveiled “Why Do You Lie To Me” Music Video

Topic, A7S, and Lil Baby's hit song "Why Do You Lie To Me" now has a vibrant music video

Photo Credit: Alina Schessler

Topic and ​A7S ​unveiled the official video for their global hit, “Why Do You Lie To Me”. The track also features chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated rapper ​Lil Baby​. Directed by German influencer Dagi Bee, the clip stars TikTok creators Anna Klinski and Tim Schaecker, alongside appearances from Topic and A7S, who gives a powerful vocal performance. Exploring love, loss and sensuality, the music video paints a hazy picture of a party where reality and illusion blur. View the music video for “Why Do You Lie To Me”, out now since November 2, 2020, down below.

The success of “Why Do You Lie To Me” so far

Since its release in August, “Why Do You Lie To Me” has racked up over 26 million combined global streams. The track has earned strong radio support from BBC Radio 1 and other major stations around the world. Topic recently shared the Why Do You Lie To Me Remixes EP.

That EP includes reworks from fellow German dance music talents Keanu Silva and viral duo twocolors. The latter’s remix of the track has already surpassed a million streams on Spotify. Topic, who has over 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, speaks with Flaunt Magazine about working with A7S and Lil Baby in this feature.

“Why Do You Lie To Me” follows “Breaking Me,” the first collaboration from Platinum-selling German-Croatian producer Topic and Swedish singer/songwriter A7S. “Breaking Me” has amassed more than one billion combined global streams to date. Following the viral success of “Breaking Me” on TikTok, the single climbed into the Top 5 of the UK Official Singles Chart and enter the Billboard Hot 100. The song topped the Mediabase U.S. dance radio and the Global Top 200 Shazam charts.

