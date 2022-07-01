Torres & BruceLee Release Powerful Track ‘Try Together’

Future Rave Music brings another powerful release; this time, Torres and Brucelee take the stage to showcase their individual sounds and talents with their new track ‘Try Together’. This is the second release by Torres through the label, following ‘The Feeling’, a high-energy song produced in collaboration with Arain, that garnered a lot of attention and praise all other the internet and dancefloors worldwide.

This is the first release with the label for Brucelee, who adds up this release to a list of past collaborations with Torres, with the tracks ‘Dance Dragon’ and ‘Can We Talk About’, already in the list.

The DJs team up for this energetic track that quenches the thirst for a great Rave party. Future Rave Music, who is known for showcasing the best talents from all over the world, doesn’t hold back with this release, as it continues to prove their prestige for displaying the freshest new acts in the Dance music world.

‘Try Together’ features an intense yet steady beat that kickstarts the track and sustains it throughout the track creating the club vibe the song suggests. With deep releases; mysterious but atmospheric vocal samples and buzzing synths and pulsating basslines, the song blends perfectly layers of textural pads that add up to the overall party feel.

This new release by Future Rave Music mixes up perfectly the best of what both artists can offer, bringing forward a refreshing feel and undoubtful high-quality production that has everything it takes to become and instant hit.

Be sure to follow Future Rave Music, Torres and Brucelee up close as they continue to challenge the rules putting out bangers that make a ripple in the Dance music world and dance floors all over the planet.

‘Try Together’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

