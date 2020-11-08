RELEASES

Trance Wax Releases Eponymous Debut Album

This phenomenal record is out now on the iconic Anjunabeats label

Trance Wax

Northern Ireland’s Trance Wax has released his debut album. Trance Wax, an alias of Garry McCartney, began as an anonymous series of vinyl-only bootlegs back in 2015. Consequently, and years later, Garry has tapped into the deep love of Trance across the dance community for this special record.

Old-school meets new-school

Listeners will hear shades of early Chicane with a dash of modern Bicep in “Beul Un Latha“, Gaelic for “sunrise”. On the other hand, tracks like “Throne” and album closer “Northern Sky” are a nod to The Future Sound Of London. Additionally, “Lifeline” is a sweaty, Balearic piano-house cut, made for marathon sessions on the Space Ibiza terrace.

Manaya” is Trance Wax’s homage to the uplifting sound of early 2000s Eurotrance. Impressively, the track already managed to find its way into the sets of Above & Beyond and Armin van Buuren. Trance Wax has also enlisted some Trance royalty for the album. Moya Brennan, the iconic voice of Chicane’sSaltwater“, provides the vocals for “Rivers“, whilst Jan Johnston guests on “Nitedream“. Fans would remember her classic “Skydive” tune with Freefall. Trance Wax’s self-titled album is out now on Anjunabeats, and fans can order the album here. Also, his latest single, “Beul Un Latha”, is out now. Below is the track’s official video:

A captivating culmination

Belfast’s Garry McCartney, otherwise known as Trance Wax, fell in love with dance music as a teenager in 2015. Garry’s lovingly-crafted edits of classics from Yves Deyurter, BT, and Mauro Picotto became peak-time anthems for Bicep, Calvin Harris, Denis Sulta, The Blessed Madonna, and Job Jobse to name a few. Unsurprisingly, each vinyl run sold out in mere hours. The collective nostalgia for Trance, a foundational force in emotional dance music, was well and truly awoken. Accordingly, the result is a stirring, self-titled LP debut that showcases 14 original compositions which listeners will whole-heartedly enjoy.

