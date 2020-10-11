Trilane Unveil Latest House Hit “I Want You To Know”

Swedish duo Trilane is back on Protocol Recordings with “I Want You To Know“. “I Want You To Know” is an upbeat, funky tune that sees them expanding their sound by incorporating house influences. It employs a triumphant trifecta of soulful vocal riffs, progressive piano melodies, and a grungy, deep bassline; the addition of laser effects and a special feature sample from their successful release “Bittersweet” with Nicky Romero adds further mystique.

“I Want You To Know” follows Trilane’s recent single “Way Out” with YARO featuring Sarah De Warren. That track has received strong support from Fedde Le Grand, Sam Feldt, Nicky Romero and more. It also featured on BBC Radio 1‘s Party Anthems.

Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings has quickly become a renowned, taste-making imprint with a diverse roster of artists who all have one thing in common – the ability to excellently produce forward-thinking electronic music. Enter Trilane, the veteran duo with a dynamic sound and tracks that always knock it out of the park.

They count legends like Swedish House Mafia among their inspirations, the influence of which is nuanced in the larger-than-life feel of their productions. Furthermore, their past releases have been picked up by Dirty South’s Phazing, Afrojack’s Wall Recordings, Sony Music, Universal. Those releases have garnered support from the music industry’s heavyweights.

Trilane are constantly evolving their sound and experimenting with different influences. Their releases have run the gamut from progressive house to EDM and beyond. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next!