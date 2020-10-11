RELEASES

Trilane Unveil Latest House Hit “I Want You To Know”

The Swedish duo's experimental attitude towards playing around with the house-genre has certainly paid off!

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Trilane-I-Want-You-To-Know

Swedish duo Trilane is back on Protocol Recordings with “I Want You To Know“. “I Want You To Know” is an upbeat, funky tune that sees them expanding their sound by incorporating house influences. It employs a triumphant trifecta of soulful vocal riffs, progressive piano melodies, and a grungy, deep bassline; the addition of laser effects and a special feature sample from their successful release “Bittersweet” with Nicky Romero adds further mystique.

I Want You To Know” follows Trilane’s recent single “Way Out” with YARO featuring Sarah De Warren. That track has received strong support from Fedde Le Grand, Sam Feldt, Nicky Romero and more. It also featured on BBC Radio 1‘s Party Anthems.

Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings has quickly become a renowned, taste-making imprint with a diverse roster of artists who all have one thing in common – the ability to excellently produce forward-thinking electronic music. Enter Trilane, the veteran duo with a dynamic sound and tracks that always knock it out of the park.

They count legends like Swedish House Mafia among their inspirations, the influence of which is nuanced in the larger-than-life feel of their productions. Furthermore, their past releases have been picked up by Dirty South’s Phazing, Afrojack’s Wall Recordings, Sony Music, Universal. Those releases have garnered support from the music industry’s heavyweights. 

Trilane are constantly evolving their sound and experimenting with different influences. Their releases have run the gamut from progressive house to EDM and beyond. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of Mat Zo Releases New Studio Album, “Illusion of Depth”

Mat Zo Releases New Studio Album, “Illusion of Depth”

2 hours ago
Photo of Nicky Romero Debuts “Nights With You” Under Universal Music

Nicky Romero Debuts “Nights With You” Under Universal Music

1 day ago
Photo of Kosling, Bmark & Robbie Rosen release “Nobody Like You”

Kosling, Bmark & Robbie Rosen release “Nobody Like You”

1 day ago
Photo of GhostDragon Releases Heartfelt “Something Out of Nothing”

GhostDragon Releases Heartfelt “Something Out of Nothing”

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close