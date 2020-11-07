Tujamo Reveals Energetic, Dance-Ready “Enough Of You”

Tujamo, one of the world’s top electro-house producers. has revealed his newest track, “Enough Of You”. Tujamo’s “Enough Of You” came out November 6 via Virgin Records and the track is so energetic. It features enchanting vocals and a groovy house soundscape that Tujamo designed for everyone to dance right away. The initially dark atmosphere of the song contrasts with the raw nature of the emotional lyrics as the intense soundscape slowly builds up to be an exceptional dance track.

Tujamo has become a household name in dance music and currently commands over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His infectious house sound has seen it feature on memorable collaborations with producers like Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Salvatore Ganacci, Laidback Luke and more. With many releases already dropped in 2020, Tujamo wraps the year up on a high note with “Enough of You”. Here is a review of this exciting, pulse-pounding track.

Tujamo evokes various emotions with “Enough Of You”

The nearly two-and-a-half minute single begins with a rich, textured vocal cut alongside a steadily building tension. The infectious rhythm begins to take up much of the sonic space, with the catchy beat and hefty bass drops following not too far behind. In fact, the propelling, four-on-the-floor track is a certified dance music hit.

“Enough Of You” is a certain dance floor banger that will have anyone get on their feet in no time. Whether if it plays in a night club or at a music festival, everyone will instantly love it. Download and stream “Enough Of You” now by clicking on this link.

Tujamo’s success so far in the 2020s

So far, Tujamo has started very successfully in this new decade with a string of releases already under his belt. The release of his collaborative track “Lonely” with VIZE and MAJAN went on to gain over 30 million streams on Spotify. It was followed by his groundbreaking track “Taking You Home“, featuring Kelvyn Colt. Continuing this sharp upward momentum into 2021, “Enough of You” serves as a prime look into what’s to come from the esteemed German DJ/producer.