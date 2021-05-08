Tune In to NATHASSIA’s Radio Show ‘Goddess Is A DJ’

NATHASSIA transcribes as a powerhouse of an artist who delivers an entirely unique and hypnotic sound. This sounds come from her worldly influences and immense talent as a DJ and Producer. Her ‘Goddess Is a DJ’ radio show emerges as another successful endeavour to add to her catalogue of creative talents. In fact, she aims to remain ahead of the curve with weekly radio shows that highlight the latest EDM anthems. NATHASSIA’s distinction as an artist has seen growth considering the seriously impressive releases she has released throughout her career. These releases include hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘Rainmaker‘ and ‘Change The World’.

As we reach the 13th episode of her budding radio show, we can expect the offer of an exclusive culmination of her handpicked favourites from artists like Zafrir & Afrojack, Lost Capital, Armin Van Buuren, GAR and many more. You can tune in every week including her latest performances in April as NATHASSIA spins the finest in mainstage EDM & Future House with a sprinkling of her own club hits!

NATHASSIA possesses an innovative flair like no other, she constantly remains ahead of the curve with her determination to succeed, and there is a lot of excitement drummed up in the industry around her current image. With her latest radio show appearances, this is the perfect opportunity to check in with NATHASSIA and listen to her handpicked favourites.

