Tune Into December’s ‘Made To Move Radio’ With Jacob Colon

Jacob Colon has generated quite the reputation for his consistent sublime releases. These releases have showcased his abilities and harnessed that signature sound of rugged, Latin beats. Having begun his radio show ‘Made To Move’ a few months ago, the show has been rapidly gaining popularity. You get to fully experience Jacob’s artistry and track selection skills in one hour of perfectly crafted music. Jacob Colon has even started to welcome special guests to ‘Made To Move’ as December’s edition features exclusive mixes from Mas Corazon and Sara Martin.

With five exceptional shows, you can expect to hear music such as Tanori’s “House Music”, Dario D’Attis’s stormer “Won’t Stop”, Paul Cart’s remix of the incredible tune “Cloud Beat”, originally by Rone White and Alessandro Diruggiero, along with many more hits that have been making their way around the House scene at the moment. You will also hear some of Jacob’s original releases such as his latest hit “Magic Or Mystery“.

Jacob has been working hard over the last year to build his brand, radio show and label imprint. Furthermore of course, he also drops releases to ensure that he is one house music’s most-promising artists. With more exciting projects on the horizon and more people paying attention to the New Yorker, it’s clear that 2021 will be a big year for Jacob.

Follow Jacob Colon online

After checking out the latest edition of “Made To Move Radio”, follow Jacob Colon on SoundCloud, Instagram and Twitter.

For all of December’s shows tune in here:

Additionally, stream all of December’s shows by clicking on this link.

Listen to the latest episode here: