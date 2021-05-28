Tune Into GAR’s Latest Remix of NATHASSIA’s “In My Head”

Eager to keep himself at the front of the pack, GAR is back with a fresh remix of “In My Head”, a previous collaboration between NATHASSIA and D3FAI that took the scene by storm and ended up reaching #9 on the Beatport Big Room charts. GAR is currently held as one of India’s hottest Producers with over six accumulated years of impressive work. He has proved time and time again that he is a driving force to be reckoned with in the industry, specialising in genres like Trance, Minimal, and House, and is now back with his latest impressive rework.

GAR’s rework of the original flips the vibe of the track on its head completely, opposing the high energy original with pumping basslines and immense drops with a progressive remake that will certainly make you lose your senses and engulf you with rich reverbed echoes that home in on his inimitable sound that has distinguished his name amongst others. GAR’s remix offers layered trailing synths and FX merge together to enhance that atmospheric vibe and get your senses tingling. Fleeting piano melodies float in between NATHASSIA’s powerful vocals before GAR incorporates a crescendo of FX and drums that fill the spectrum before he unleashes the release of the drop, and the powerful melodies swing into full action and push the track forward.

GAR has a notorious reputation for having the ability to take his audience on a music-induced emotional roller coaster ride during their visit to the club. He is continuing to push this narrative through his current work on ArchangelUK Recordings. Stay tuned as he continues to push out more ground-breaking music, just as he has done since founding his career in 2009.

Listen to GAR’s remix of NATHASSIA’s “In My Head”:

Purchase the remix:

After listening to the track, fans can purchase the song on Beatport.

Follow GAR online:

Start following GAR on Spotify, SoundCloud, Facebook and his official website.

Follow NATHASSIA online:

Additionally, continue to follow the phenomenal NATHASSIA as well. She has Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud and her official website.

ArchangelUK Recordings:

Furthermore, check out the ArchangelUK Recordings label.