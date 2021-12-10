Tune Into Powerful Single ‘Highs & Lows’ From VAVO

If you haven’t heard of the hottest new duo to climb the ranks of the electronic music scene, then it’s definitely time that you should. VAVO incorporates the musical talents of gifted Vancouver native Jesse Fischer and London-born Alden Martin, separated by distance but certainly not by music as they have continuously taken the scene by storm since they were first introduced to the industry. With a diverse and remarkable discography of hits already under their belt, their ability to stay ahead of the curve is proven once again with the brand-new release of ‘Highs & Lows’.

‘Highs & Lows’ features as an instant fan favourite, as powerful atmospherics grab your attention from the get-go as the release begins to gain traction. Inhibitions are lowered as listeners are treated to a deep and driving groove that leans towards the bassier side of the spectrum, offering a stunning depth to the beat that grips you by the soul. Unique vocals flood in from the corners of the soundscape as they come into play in the chorus, giving listeners enticing spoken word verses that deliver high volumes of infectious energy that gets your feet moving. VAVO truly show off their musical skills with this release as they conduct the track through several highs and lows yet keeping the infectious energy totally present throughout.

The perfectly rounded single is starting to build up excitement around the duo, as its starting to breaking grounds as a professionally wrapped package full to the brim of bubbly and original sounds that come together to deliver pure excellence. Expect ‘Highs & Lows’ to be supported by the imprint Kess Records, where the duo fit in amongst the impressive roster and prestigious label tasked with bringing the best EDM music the scene has to offer to the table. VAVO have previously seen support from industry titans such as The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Tiesto and are determined to earn their place amongst the greats. Check them out now!

Stream ‘Highs & Lows’ Now:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0C4UvEq6FuCLPwFpQo3j4a?si=e54a58aab9404899

https://soundcloud.com/vavomusic/highs-lows

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpVlPApGIPs

https://www.beatport.com/track/highs-lows/15859314

Vavo Online:

https://soundcloud.com/vavomusic

https://www.facebook.com/vavomusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/44re77WwNG34C182Jq3WIK?si=r_zfebj5Tdi-4gWiWsJ_jA&dl_branch=1

KESS Records Online

http://bit.ly/KESS-IG

http://bit.ly/KESS-FB

http://bit.ly/KESS-TW

http://bit.ly/KESS-YT