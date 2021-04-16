RELEASES

Tune Into The Latest Episodes of Lakota Radio by Toma Hawk

As we’re nearing the end of the long and grueling pandemic, Toma Hawk is back with another impressive month of continuous episodes from Lakota Radio, a treat we can sink our teeth into to get a feel of the underground Techno scene, overall generating a buzz as to what we can expect to hear as we migrate from our makeshift raves at home and claim back our rightful spot on the dancefloor. Throughout the history of his career with over a span of 25 years in the scene, the quality of Toma Hawk’s productions has never failed to impress.

With a strict passion for Techno, his talent, knowledge and career have been drenched with Techno music, allowing him to evolve and grow with the culture. He has grown exponentially in the industry over the years, so you can expect to be treated to the hottest tunes from Toma Hawk, including some top releases on his imprint from featuring artists like Sam Junk, Herbrido, Highwalker and DJ Jordan. 

His March Show welcomes exclusive hits from varying talented artists emerging from all corners of the scene, like Cosmic Boys, Layton Giodani, Childov, Nicole Moudaber and many more. With Lakota Radio reaching it’s 54th episode, Lakota Radio continues to impress with a steady increase in activity and growing base of loyal listeners, so it’s definitely worth a listen.

Listen to the latest Lakota Radio here:  
https://www.mixcloud.com/TomaHawkMusic2000/lakota-radio-weekly-show-by-toma-hawk-episode-53-with-michele-conte-thistechnowillhauntyou/

Listen to the March shows:
https://www.mixcloud.com/TomaHawkMusic2000/  

Toma Hawk Online:
www.mixcloud.com/TomaHawkMusic2000 
www.facebook.com/electronictomahawk 
www.instagram.com/tomahawkmusic2000 
www.twitter.com/TomaHawkTechno  

