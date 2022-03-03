TWIIG And Tyler Mann Kickstart The Year With ‘Broken Love’

‘Broken Love’ is the latest release from TWIIG featuring Tyler Mann. The Croatian DJ/Producer duo TWIIG have become a household name in the EDM world lately, playing big festivals and having released music via Spinnin Records, Ultra Music and Armada Music, officially remixed Armin van Buuren tracks, plus amassing attention through collaborations with big acts like, Steve Aoki or Bassjackers, which have reached the top 10 on Beatport, this duo still has a lot to offer. Bringing forward quality tracks that go between Big Room, Electro House, Progressive House, Deep House and Dance, TWIIG are ready to share what they have in their hands, and the sounds that define them.

With this new release, TWIIG joined forces with Tyler Mann, who has made his name a prominent one in the Dance music world, by releasing collaborations recently with the likes of VAVO and TWINSICK.

Tyler provides the groovy main vocals that, processed and mixed with the thumping bassline and synths, and glistening guitars, makes this track an early summer anthem.

The big drop held by the constant beat, releases the party with energetic chords that play throughout the track. Fans of Deep and Future House, as well as Dance and Electro-Pop will find this track turn into an instant favorite as this track features elements of these genres mixed with the unrivaled and authentic sound TWIIG brings with them.

TWIIG has teamed up with KESS Records to broaden their musical offerings, kickstarting this year and showing their partnership with this release. The label has greatly surprised its audience with hard hitting, great quality releases as of lately, from artists like Vavo, LZRD and Twinsick, so expect to be stunned by this track and the music that’s coming from this collaboration in the future.

You can find ‘Broken Love’ now on all major online music stores and streaming platforms.

Stream & Buy ‘Broken Love’ Now:

TWIIG Online

https://www.facebook.com/TWIIGofficial

https://www.instagram.com/twiigofficial

https://twitter.com/TWIIGofficial

https://soundcloud.com/twiigofficial

Tyler Mann Online

https://www.facebook.com/TylerMannMusic

https://www.instagram.com/imtylermann

https://twitter.com/tylermann

https://soundcloud.com/imtylermann

KESS Records Online:

https://kessrecords.com/

https://facebook.com/KESSrecords/

https://www.instagram.com/kessrecs/

https://www.beatport.com/label/kess-records/69188