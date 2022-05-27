TWINSICK Strikes Back With Latest Release ‘Lose in Love’ Ft. Robbie Jay

Alex Ingalls and Casey Schneider, professionally known as TWINSICK, team up with Robbie Jay to release their latest collaboration, a hot track called ‘Lose in Love’.

The release comes via KESS Records; the label known for its exquisite curatorial taste and releases from highly-regarded artists like VAVO, TWIIG, LZRD, among others, brings forward this new track that will catch attention of listeners worldwide, like it did previously with TWINSICK’s song ‘Get Mine’ featuring musician Tyler Mann.

Following the success of their latest releases, the DJ and producer duo TWINSICK is ready to break into dancefloors all over the world; having gained recognition from Electronic music industry’s heavyweights like The Chainsmokers and Tiësto, and amassing millions of streams of their official remixes of ‘No Drama’ by Twin Friends and ‘Push My Luck’ by The Chainsmokers, the duo shows no signs of stopping.

On the other hand, Robbie Jay brings his talent and experience to the mix, adding the captivating vocals to this track and showing off his skills as a singer and melody maker.

‘Lose in Love’ could be described, by definition, a feel-good anthem. The nice and dazzling chord progression that lies underneath the track as the structure, makes it for a great backbone, while the catchy vocals and melody provided by Robbie Jay’s performance keeps the song lively and fun. Warm guitars with a chucking sound join the mix and the vibrant and energetic beat make it a great Dance track. The song features a layer of claps that help in keeping the rhythm dynamic, while a playful processing of the vocals toward the end of the song maintains the track non monotonous. The drops guided by a powerful bass, unleashes the party every now and then.

It’s safe to say that ‘Lose in Love’ has everything it takes to be a strong contender for song of the Summer; the track is easy to listen, playful, catchy and full of energy. An instant favorite for all the top-notch Dance music lovers out there.

TWINSICK shows once more why their name should be in the list of artists to follow up close, as they continue to release, time and time again, hot bangers that make a ripple all over the world.

Keep an eye on TWINSICK, Robbie Jay and KESS Records, as the high-quality and impressive characteristics of their projects show no signs of halting.

‘Lose in Love’ is out now and available in major online stores and streaming platforms.

