TyDi Releases Heartfelt Track “Fool For You”

In his 15 years, TyDi is one of the leading artists in electronic music. The Australian songwriter, composer, record producer, also known as Tyson Illingworth, has seen, heard and done it all. Through his extensive discography, including five full-length albums, countless singles, remixes, and EPs across diverse genres. He has topped global charts, toured the world and continues to make an indelible mark on the music world. Now, TyDi reveals his latest masterpiece titled “Fool For You”. This much-anticipated release is out now via Dutch record label, Tell You Something, and marks yet another stellar single for TyDi this year.

TyDi’s “Fool For You” rising through the charts

“Fool For You” has already made it onto Spotify’s Shuffle Syndrome, Spotify’s New Dance Music Friday, Beach Music Hits and Apple’s Hot Tracks playlist. “Fool For You” follows a complicated love story where one person is head over heels in love in an exhilarating and intoxicating relationship. As the lyrics mention, “I know there is no turning back when you touch me/ we’re flames burning to ashes, in your chains I feel free…every moment without you I’m safe but I want the rush of your dangerous love. Yeah I can’t shake this, I’ll never break away, I’ll always be a fool for you.“

TyDi once again showcases his talented production skill and ear for music.

“Fool For You” has a beautiful array of melodic tones and energizing instrumentals. Those instrumentals are followed by a clean, energetic and uplifting drop. The emotive and powerful female vocals found throughout the song give “Fool For You” a fun and edgy twist. “Fool For You” will have you dancing non-stop whether that’s in your bedroom, in the club or in the car. “Fool For You” is a song that will forsure brighten up your day.

