UK Producer Conrank Opens Up Our “Mind State”

Released on Circus Records, Conrank unleashes his latest dose of hard hits with the punk-rock and bass infused “Mind State.”

Born in the UK, Conrank has earned his ranks as bass favorites, performing alongside the legendary Skrillex and producing official remixes for artists like The Prodigy, G Jones, and Zeds Dead. Additionally, the LA/Shanghai-based producer solidifies his impact in heavy beats, joining Circus Records, home to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P. After circuiting the globe, performing at festivals like the Electric Daisy Carnival, he now joins the Sunset Music Festival family as part of its 2021 festival.

Opening with ominous riffs, Conrank teases listeners with a brewing introduction before launching into gruff vocals repeating into the song’s drop. Conrank also incorporates earsplitting guitar riffs and impactful drums in “Mind State” to lure listeners to the mosh pit. The song’s interlude gives a brief moment to wind down. However, true to his sound, Conrank polishes off his deadly design, bringing all the noise to the forefront. As the track nears its end, Conrank displays an impressive focus on a guitar solo. Needless to say, the UK producer takes on an interesting and addictive direction with this latest rock and bass track.

Furthermore, check out Conrank’s “Mind State” below on Spotify, or stream the track via your favorite music platform.