Unknown Brain Returns with “Dancing on the Moon”

Mysterious electronic duo Unknown Brain returns after a six-month hiatus. This time, they’re back with a new single, “Dancing on the Moon“. Featuring British singer Luke Burr on vocals, “Dancing On The Moon” is an absolutely stunning piece of production. It’s a track that is sublime in the melody, emphatic in the bassline, and boasts a topline that soars effortlessly.

What makes the tune more appealing is the fact that is gives you goosebumps as it climbs higher and higher. Lilting synth arpeggios and padded bass give the track an initial lazy quality. However, soft horn swells, echoing hand claps, and rousing piano chords thrust Burr’s vocals up towards more euphoric levels. Unknown Brain manages to stay true to their musical roots at the same time; hints of stuttering trap rhythms follow on from the central riff, giving the single more breadth and dynamism.

Over the past four years, Unknown Brain has become the shadowy kings of the vast NCS empire. Moreover, the duo creates beautifully melodic worlds that rise up like shining edifices from their bottom line foundations. From raucous trap bombs “Superhero,” “Control,” and “Matafak” to anthemic trilogies like “War Game,” “War Zone” and “War Dream,” the group delivers jaw-dropping productions that resonate with a growing global fanbase. Furthermore, Unknown Brain’s Spotify streaming numbers put them alongside the likes of Porter Robinson, What So Not, Cashmere Cat, and more. As the latter half of 2020 unfurls, it’s surely only a matter of time before Unknown Brain becomes the name on everyone’s lips.