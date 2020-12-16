Valerio Bonfa Remixes Tom & Collins’ “Glad I Came”

Valerio Bonfa has taken a fresh spin on DJ Mag Top 100 haliing, Tom & Collins and Jem Cooke’s latest track, “Glad I Came”.

Since it’s release earlier this month, the latest heater from Tom & Collins and Jem Cooke, “Glad I Came” has been racking up streams. It also received support from the likes of Kiss and a collection of heavyweight DJs. Now coming in with an impeccable remix, Valerio Bonfa puts a tech house spin on the original.

Following the success of his recent release on Tom & Collins’ label, Terms & Conditions with K-Electric Train, Valerio Bonfa has been paving his way within the tech house scene. With his influence coming from the streets and his Italian culture, Valerio’s self-taught DJing has taken him to tour and play at private parties for over a decade in Egypt, Sicily and more. Now focusing on his growing collection of EPs, remixes and house cuts, he strives to deliver his best year yet.

With continued support from the Mexican DJs, Valerio Bonfa once again joins Terms & Conditions. Adding his signature oscillating bass and ravey synth stabs, he transforms “Glad I Came” into a sizzling house cut.

Stream Valerio Bonfa’s remix of “Glad I Came” here: