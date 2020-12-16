RELEASES

Valerio Bonfa Remixes Tom & Collins’ “Glad I Came”

This remix is worth listening to!

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Less than a minute

Valerio Bonfa has taken a fresh spin on DJ Mag Top 100 haliing, Tom & Collins and Jem Cooke’s latest track, “Glad I Came”.  

Since it’s release earlier this month, the latest heater from Tom & Collins and Jem Cooke, “Glad I Came” has been racking up streams. It also received support from the likes of  Kiss and a collection of heavyweight DJs. Now coming in with an impeccable remix, Valerio Bonfa puts a tech house spin on the original.

Following the success of his recent release on Tom & Collins’ label, Terms & Conditions with K-Electric Train, Valerio Bonfa has been paving his way within the tech house scene. With his influence coming from the streets and his Italian culture, Valerio’s self-taught DJing has taken him to tour and play at private parties for over a decade in Egypt, Sicily and more. Now focusing on his growing collection of EPs, remixes and house cuts, he strives to deliver his best year yet.

With continued support from the Mexican DJs, Valerio Bonfa once again joins Terms & Conditions. Adding his signature oscillating bass and ravey synth stabs, he transforms “Glad I Came” into a sizzling house cut.

Stream Valerio Bonfa’s remix of “Glad I Came” here:

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of The Enveloper Releases ‘Join Our Crew & Hell’

The Enveloper Releases ‘Join Our Crew & Hell’

17 mins ago
Photo of Hybrid Minds Remix “Love is not Enough”

Hybrid Minds Remix “Love is not Enough”

2 days ago
Photo of Local Dialect Return to Gorgon City’s REALM with “Indigo”

Local Dialect Return to Gorgon City’s REALM with “Indigo”

4 days ago
Photo of Ranger Trucco Brings Out “Tiffany” EP via Space Yacht

Ranger Trucco Brings Out “Tiffany” EP via Space Yacht

4 days ago
Close
Close