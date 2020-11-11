Valy Mo and Wolvero Team Up on “Underground”

Valy Mo and Wolvero team up for the electrifying release “Underground” on Uprise Music.

“Underground” is packed with energy and funky beats to enjoy. To emphasize, it combines Valy Mo’s French house sound with Wolevero’s bass house talent. Additionally, the track employs spoken vocals on top of a groovy bassline to keep people shuffling across the dance floor to its rhythm. Barraging with a sequence of high frequencies, the single taps into the human desire to simply let loose. “Underground” champions a unique use of strings, keeping listeners on their toes. Furthermore, the song transports fans back to pre-quarantine club nights with lasers piercing across the dark.

About Valy Mo and Wolvero

Valy Mo is a French house artist that landed releases under Skrillex’s Owsla label and Tchami’s Confession. The producer has traveled across the world performing on the same bill alongside names such as DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Tchami, Malaa, and more at festivals such as Sunburn, It’s The Ship, Ravolution, Summer Sonic, and more.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based producer Wolvero has played alongside artists like JOYRYDE, Nero, Tony Romera, Bijou, Arius, and Wenzday. With musical experience from performing in a heavy metal band, Wolvero brings a unique and fresh perspective to his tracks.

Check out the song below, or stream it on Uprise Music’s Soundcloud.