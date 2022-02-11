VASSY and GT_Ofice Teamed Up For House Banger “TUFF”

Multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter VASSY is popularly known for her global hit “Bad” with David Guetta and Showtek which has over 1.5 billion streams across platforms. Concurrently, rising Miami-based dance music producer GT_Ofice has released tracks like “Ooh La La” featuring Britt Lari. A couple weeks ago, VASSY and GT_Ofice released their collaborative and inspiring new single “TUFF”. Set to ignite dance floors around the world, “TUFF” is available now on all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The track has the potential to become an anthemic house banger that everyone will not stop listening to.

“TUFF” by VASSY and GT_Ofice provides a strong message

VASSY and GT_Ofice’s new single “TUFF” begins immediately with VASSY’s unmistakable and heavenly vocals. In the track, she sings inspiring lyrics about resilience and perseverance while facing adversity. She vocalizes the message of becoming stronger from struggles and proving doubters wrong. Then, the beat builds to an exciting melodic-house climax that will get dance music fans around the world moving right aways

The emergence of VASSY

Multi-platinum award-winning Australian artist VASSY has positioned herself as one of dance music’s prominent authentic female artists. In 2013, her song “We Are Young” reached #1 on Billboard’s US Dance Chart, making her the first Australian artist debutant to do so. The song also featured in Disney’s Academy award-winning blockbuster Frozen. In 2014, she collaborated with David Guetta and Showtek on their iconic single “Bad“. That track got a 7-time double platinum achievement.

In 2015, she collaborated with Tiësto and KSHMR on their track “Secrets“. In fact, “Secrets” topped the Billboard Club chart and Beatport charts, and went straight to number No. 1 in 20 countries. In 2017, her and Afrojack released “Lost” with Oliver Rosa, which hit No. 1, marking VASSY’s fourth Billboard No. 1 single. “TUFF” follows her recent chart-topper “Chase,” which was #1 on both the U.S. and Australian Dance Radio charts.

VASSY talks about “TUFF”

“TUFF is a song about persevering. No matter how hard things get, you’ve just got to just roll with the punches and keep going,” VASSY said about “TUFF.” “After the success of CHASE going #1 I wanted to go a different direction as I love doing that with records – changing it up. I have always wanted to write a song using this expression ‘when the going gets tough, the tough gets going” as It resonates with me. I think most people can relate to this song because everyone has their ups and downs and sometimes you just need a little motivation to get through it!!” VASSY’s words on how motivational “TUFF” can be for everyone who will listen to the track

More about GT_Ofice

New York native and Miami-based rising producer GT_Ofice (Caine Sheppard) had a unique start in entertainment. He started his career as a former child actor who found passion in music and producing at a young age. He get his musical inspirations from artists such as EDX and Martin Garrix. His songs like “Ooh La La” with Britt Lari and “Tastes Like Summer” with Linney have garnered over 10 million streams. These accomplishments led to him to perfom at major nightclubs in Las Vegas, Miami, and of course his hometown, New York City. Despite the pandemic occurring within the past two years, he has stayed busy with his weekly radio show, broadcasted on Energy 101.9 FM in San Jose, California. Fans can listen to the radio show every Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

GT_Ofice’s collaboration with VASSY