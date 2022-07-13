VAVO And DJ PRESS PLAY Unleash Hard-hitting New Remix Of ‘Weekends (I Can Feel It)’

Following the extremely successful release of their track ‘Weekends (I Can Feel It)’ featuring musician Tyler Mann, VAVO strikes back with another hard-hitting production via KESS Records; this time, they invited enigmatic DJ and music producer DJ PRESS PLAY to bring forward his signature sound and style to the official remix of the already highly regarded track.

‘Weekends (I Can Feel It)’ has already surpassed a million of plays on major streaming platforms, proving once more that VAVO’s might and dominance is here to stay as it’s surely just the beginning of a long journey filled with accolades and achievements for the fantastic duo.

But this time they aim higher, looking to surpass their recent accomplishments and putting their name higher on the list of influential DJ in the Dance music world. Now, teaming up with DJ PRESS PLAY, both acts showcase their talent and unique sound, releasing this instant favorite track that meets all the requirements to become their next big hit.

This remix is surely a summer anthem that will take its listeners to a journey filled with euphoria and powerful sounds. The energetic beat and Dance synth progression, along with the filtered vocals makes this track an unmissable listening experience; the small rhythmic elements that appear along the journey add dynamics to the groove of an overall really enjoyable and non-monotonous beat. This release will not only get the party started, but it will keep it going, making the listeners daydream about a blissful night out. Just in time for the summer, DJ PRESS PLAY goes above and beyond the call of duty and makes an even more powerful version of VAVO’s original track.

VAVO and DJ PRESS PLAY’s collaboration exceeds all the expectations, showing once more that their talent and name are surely ones not to miss, as every production under their name comes with the label of an instant banger.

Make sure to follow VAVO and DJ PRESS PLAY as they continue to put out hard-hitting productions that will keep the party going.

‘Weekends (I Can Feel It) (DJ PRESS PLAY Remix)’ is out now via KESS Records and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.



