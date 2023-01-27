VAVO Unleashes a Brand-new Remix of Their Smash Hit ‘Take Me Home’

DJ and music production powerhouse duo VAVO is back with a fresh remix of their unbeatable hit featuring Clara Mae ’Take Me Home’. The release is being done through their long-time collaborator KESS Records.

The Canadian-British duo are ready to hit the charts once more with their mighty take on their original, having earned the top spots on charts across major streaming platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and the USA Dance Radio Charts, this unstoppable duo is committed to achieve new milestones and surpass their previous accomplishments.

With enough experience doing remixes for leading names like Sam Fisher, Sam Feldt and RAYE, it was more than clear that they were perfect for making a new version of the well-received banger. The original version received the support of editorial playlists on major streaming platforms, as well as hit the charts on Beatport and Apple Music, to name some, where it had picked up the attention of millions of listeners all over the world.

VAVO’s remix of ‘Take Me Home’ puts Clara Mae’s impressive performance in the spotlight, as the catchy vocal melody kicks off the track. The underlying arpeggiated pads and playful sonic elements, build the sonic landscape of the song, as the energetic beat steps in and take this incredible remix to the next level.

The drop that follows, with an electrifying bass line and synths and pads, certainly keep the energy and freshness of this track going.

This highly-energetic take on the original turns the already impressive banger into a smashing hit.

VAVO displays all their skills and talent into this remarkable remix, that is an unmissable listening experience. Make sure to follow VAVO as their release schedule for the new year is only getting started.

VAVO Ft. Clara Mae’s ‘Take Me Home (VIP Mix)’ is out now via KESS Records and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

Listen and buy ‘Take Me Home (VIP Mix)’ now

https://www.beatport.com/release/take-me-home-vip-mix-extended/3984047

VAVO Online

Spotify | Instagram | Beatport

Clara Mae Online

Instagram | Spotify

KESS Records Online

Website | Instagram | Spotify | Beatport