Waitwhat and Daramola Team Up for “Do You Remember”

Rising Bay Area duo waitwhat have been exploring the realms of future bass, alt-pop, trap, and house music since their inception of 2017. They bring their unique take to a vast array of originals and remixes. Riding high following the release of their debut official remix of Tep No’s “Sippin’ On Feelings,” waitwhat have returned with a gooey house bop that’s sure to quench your thirst for summer vibes. Enlisting Nigerian-born, Miami-based Afro-pop creative Daramola, “Do You Remember” combines uplifting lyrical storytelling with magnetic, futuristic instrumentation. Upbeat and instantly captivating, the euphoric club gem bristles with fluttering synth stab, whimsical melodies, and tribal-inspired percussion.

“It was awesome getting to work with Daramola on this track, who picked up on the nostalgic verses and optimistic choruses and brought it all together. We’re really happy with what we ended up with – a fun look back on something ending.” – waitwhat

Waitwhat blends together their many influences into a signature sound. Growing up in Santa Barbara and the South Bay Area respectively, Troy and Damon’s unique styles shine through on the music that they produce and perform. Bringing in vast arrays of Hip Hop, Alt-Pop, Trap, and Bass, waitwhat’s live sets incorporate a myriad of musical genres. Since coming together in the summer of 2017, waitwhat has accumulated millions of streams across all platforms.

They’re led by their first original “Alive feat. Rielle” – released through Future Bass XO of the Chill Trap Network – and their remix of Tep No’s “Sippin’ On Feelings” with SEPPIE – released on Ultra Records. During this same time, waitwhat has shared stages with many notable EDM acts. These notable acts include Audien, Ekali, Zeds Dead, Joyryde, Jauz, Vincent, Luca Lush, Nitti Gritti and more.

Stream "Do You Remember" here:

