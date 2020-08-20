RELEASES

WEISS and Harry Romero “Where Do We Go?” Music Video

A great complement to the single which was released prior

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute
WEISS and Harry Romero's "Where Do We Go?" music video

WEISS and Harry Romero’s “Where Do We Go?” drips with nostalgia as the DJs invoke images and feelings of timeless youth in the accompanying music video.

The song samples vocals from the ’80s song “Games People Play” by The Alan Parsons Project. Despite its older origins, WEISS and Harry Romero bring the vocals into the ’90s era of the UK underground rave life.

The music video portrays classic ’90s imagery, from the loose geometric shirts to scrunchies and jean skirts. With cameos of popular ’90s artifacts, like a SEGA game controller, analog camera, and large fluffy dice scattered throughout, the music video successfully travels to the past. However, in between the brief moments of VHS effects and vaporwave morphs, “Where Do We Go?” journeys beyond the fashion and materials of the era. The video reaches a climax when the group finds and follows enigmatic clues from a phonebooth, ending with their destination.

For WEISS, this music video is merely the second of many upcoming narratives told by a series of tracks that he will be releasing in the near future. “Where Do We Go?” features a portrayal of invigorating life, expression, and of course, the principles of PLUR.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate who studied media and journalism. She's a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado and loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of Cityzen Releases “Be At Home” EP

Cityzen Releases “Be At Home” EP

11 hours ago
Photo of Marcus Santoro and FaderX Unveil “Out Of My Head”

Marcus Santoro and FaderX Unveil “Out Of My Head”

2 days ago
Photo of R3HAB & Thutmose & Rema Release “Love in The Morning”

R3HAB & Thutmose & Rema Release “Love in The Morning”

2 days ago
Photo of Tiësto and Vintage Culture Drop “Coffee (Give Me Something)”

Tiësto and Vintage Culture Drop “Coffee (Give Me Something)”

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close