William Black Reveals Meaningful Track, “Deep End”

William Black’s first single of 2021, Deep End, is about reaching out for help when depression takes hold. It’s a reminder that you’re not a burden to the people who love you. It helps show other people that they are not alone either, no matter how dark it may seem.

Black makes sure he touches on important topics including depression, addiction, love and loss in his music. Black also writes about his journey with addiction and mental health. His songs feature his signature uplifting melodies with singers from all genres.

“Deep End is about reaching out for help when depression takes hold. It’s a reminder that I’m not a burden to the people who love you. It helps show other people that they are not alone either, no matter how dark it may seem.” William Black

Black’s 2018 EP, “Universe,” hit #1 on the iTunes Dance Charts, while the lead single, “Wasted on You,” charted at #8 on the Billboard Dance Chart.

William’s artistic designs draw inspiration from the natural world around us, and our reaction to it. His songs touch on important topics including depression, addiction, love and loss. Black’s emotional sound and melodies are respected for being progressive, inventive and meaningful.

You can presave “Deep End”, releasing February 19th by clicking here.